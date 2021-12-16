Five-time WWE Champion says popular AEW star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Bryan Danielson recently compared reigning AEW World Champion Hangman Page to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin while also talking about his on-screen rival's swift rise.

While the legacy of Steve Austin will forever be unmatched, wrestling fans love to draw comparisons between the wrestlers from the bygone era to the modern era. And even at times, few people see youngsters as the living embodiment of legendary stars.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AEW star Danielson revealed that he has watched Page grow massively, both from an in-ring and character perspective. The American Dragon said The Cowboy's modernized wrestling style reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Bryan Danielson also took a shot at Page's persona that depicted his battle with alcohol addiction:

"Even while I was in WWE, I kept an eye on talent, I watched 'Hangman' in [other promotions]. It’s crazy to see how much he’s grown, both from an in-ring perspective and a character perspective. I love his updated brawler style of wrestling. To me, he wrestles a modernized version of the way Steve Austin wrestled, and that cowboy persona reminds a lot of people of Steve Austin. But in 2021, you can’t come in and be just like Steve Austin. He’s developed this nuanced cowboy character with a drinking problem."

The well intentioned moron @themattymac Thinking about how only a year ago Hangman Page was drinking random beers out of the crowd Thinking about how only a year ago Hangman Page was drinking random beers out of the crowd https://t.co/qw8rRgzfLT

Given Steve Austin's charisma and aura during the Attitude Era, it'd be unwise to compare anyone with a legend of his stature.

But Page's way of drinking beer often reminds people of The Texas Rattlesnake, who captivated millions with his iconic beer bash gesture.

AEW's Bryan Danielson stays undefeated after a gruesome battle with Hangman Page this week

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page slugged it out for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite's Winter Is Coming edition this past Wednesday. Surprisingly, both men failed to pin one another for an hour, thus taking their outcome to a time-limit draw.

As things stand, a rematch is definitely on the cards, possibly for next year's Revolution pay-per-view. It'll be interesting to see how AEW books chapter two between the two down the road.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see a rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson? Yes No 8 votes so far