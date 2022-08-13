"Never willfully stop wrestling" - Bryan Danielson makes bold statement on return to Rampage, confronts 23-year-old AEW star

This week's AEW Rampage kicked off in a scintillating fashion as Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

The Blackpool Combat Club member highlighted that he has been in the business for 23 years, but is unsure if he'll ever be 100%. However, he professed that he lives 100% every time he steps into the squared circle. The former WWE superstar further mentioned that he will "never willfully stop wrestling" and that someone will have to make him do it. But the American Dragon vowed that his career would not end this Wednesday against Daniel Garcia.

Garcia, who recently defeated Bryan, interrupted him. He said that he is a huge fan of the former WWE world champion but does not like the idea of the 41-year-old coming back from retirement. He promised to end Bryan's career this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite to be labeled the best technical "sports entertainer" of all-time.

The segment ended with Danielson expressing his frustrations with people bringing up the "sports entertainer" cr*p. He asked Garcia to decide if he wanted to be a wrestler or a sports entertainer.

