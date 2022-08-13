Create
"Never willfully stop wrestling" - Bryan Danielson makes bold statement on return to Rampage, confronts 23-year-old AEW star

Bryan Danielson is a former WWE Superstar
Saunak Nag
Saunak Nag
Modified Aug 13, 2022 08:44 AM IST

This week's AEW Rampage kicked off in a scintillating fashion as Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

The Blackpool Combat Club member highlighted that he has been in the business for 23 years, but is unsure if he'll ever be 100%. However, he professed that he lives 100% every time he steps into the squared circle. The former WWE superstar further mentioned that he will "never willfully stop wrestling" and that someone will have to make him do it. But the American Dragon vowed that his career would not end this Wednesday against Daniel Garcia.

We’re kicking off a huge night with the #AmericanDragon Bryan Danielson, here to address the crowd after his recent loss a few weeks ago!#AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake is on TNT right now! https://t.co/Ri0fNXo7sG

Garcia, who recently defeated Bryan, interrupted him. He said that he is a huge fan of the former WWE world champion but does not like the idea of the 41-year-old coming back from retirement. He promised to end Bryan's career this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite to be labeled the best technical "sports entertainer" of all-time.

APPRECIATE HIM. @GarciaWrestling #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT #QuakeByTheLake https://t.co/KGeCE6voRS

The segment ended with Danielson expressing his frustrations with people bringing up the "sports entertainer" cr*p. He asked Garcia to decide if he wanted to be a wrestler or a sports entertainer.

Who do you think will emerge victorious on Wednesday? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Neda Ali

