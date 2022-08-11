Bryan Danielson to make AEW in-ring return in special stipulation match against 23-year-old star

Bryan Danielson will be returning to in-ring competition against Daniel Garcia during next week's AEW Dynamite.

This will be the former WWE Superstar's first match since losing to Garcia in the main event of Dynamite's Fight For The Fallen. AEW has also confirmed that Danielson will address the audience on the upcoming episode of Rampage.

During the live coverage of this week's Dynamite, it was announced that Danielson and Garcia would again cross paths. This time, however, a stipulation of 2 out of 3 Falls has been added to their rematch.

Danielson previously missed the AEW x NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, where he was initially set to face Zack Sabre Jr.

Instead, Danielson's replacement and The Blackpool Combat Club's newest member, Claudio Castagnoli, beat ZSJ in an instant classic.

What did Daniel Garcia say about his previous victory over Bryan Danielson?

Daniel Garcia's win over Bryan Danielson remains one of the biggest upsets in AEW this year.

But, Garcia has a different way of defining his win. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the Jericho Appreciation Society member suggested that his win over Danielson was the "greatest non-title win" to occur in AEW.

"I’m just coming off the biggest win in AEW history, the biggest non-title win to ever happen in AEW. I don’t care who anybody else has ever beat, what pay-per-view it was on, what special event it was on, me beating Bryan Danielson is the biggest non-title win to ever happen in AEW. No question, like period, finito, curtains, that’s it and I’m just gonna keep building off of that," Garcia said.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

- Bryan Danielson returns

- We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook

- Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard

- Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss

- We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory

- Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT- Bryan Danielson returns- We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook- Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard- Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss- We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory- Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT- Bryan Danielson returns- We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook- Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard- Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss- We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory- Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari https://t.co/fMMdqNF0Yh

In recent months, Garcia has been highly successful, not just in AEW but outside of the promotion. He was recently victorious over Konosuke Takeshita in a match for the PWG Championship.

However, Garcia was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Ring of Honor Pure Championship from Wheeler Yuta at Death Before Dishonor.

