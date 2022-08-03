"She might have wanted to kill me" - Bryan Danielson discloses his third option if he hadn't left WWE for AEW

Bryan Danielson recently busted fans' perception that he only had two options when he left WWE for AEW last year.

Danielson closed the chapter on a 12-year run with the sports entertainment juggernaut after the two parties failed to reach a new contract. The 41-year-old quickly jumped ship to AEW as he made his debut at the All Out pay-per-view (2021) alongside another debuting star in Adam Cole.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renne Paquette at Starrcast V, Bryan Danielson revealed that WWE and AEW weren't the only options he slept on. He also considered becoming a part-timer and shifting his focus to being a full-time dad:

"So people think that I had 2 options between WWE and AEW. And the reality was that I was considering 3 options, which were WWE, AEW, or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore and just being a full-time dad. When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering me, she might have wanted to kill me," Danielson said.

The multi-time WWE Champion added that it all came down to AEW offering a lighter schedule and creative freedom that influenced his final decision:

"But really it came down to a little bit of schedule, a little bit of creative freedom, and also just this idea of I had been there for so long, maybe something new would be a little bit fun. But then also I kind of wanted to bleed, which is a weird thing to say," he added. (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Bryan Danielson returned to AEW last week

After being away from in-ring competition for nearly two months, Bryan Danielson finally returned for a match at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

However, he had a rough outing on his return night. The American Dragon came up short against Daniel Garcia in one of the most shocking upsets in the company's history.

Red Death made the former WWE Superstar pass out after a slight distraction from Jake Hager, who grabbed Danielson's foot from underneath the ring.

It will be interesting to see how the Blackpool Combat Club member rebounds from this crushing loss ahead of the All Out pay-per-view in September.

Will he reignite an old WWE rivalry with Hager? Only time will tell.

