Bryan Danielson ends AEW Dynamite with a huge cliffhanger

Bryan Danielson came out right before the cameras went off-air during this week's episode of Dynamite, as he has seemingly expressed his interest in one of the promotion's newest arrivals. This would be Will Ospreay.

After his show-stealing match against Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution pay-per-view, the Aerial Assassin faced off against one of his close friends, Kyle Fletcher. It was a close fight as both men had great experience with one another and knew how to work around each other.

Several near falls and incredible counters took place tonight, and no one expected Ospreay to be in another highly-rated match just days after his bout with The Alpha.

Will Ospreay would end up taking the win after hitting his Hidden Blade finisher, but he needed to pull out all his cards just to put Fletcher away. After the match, he was greeted by Bryan Danielson, who, with a smile on his face, simply walked up to him in the ring, and the two stared daggers into one another to end the show.

Danielson could be hinting at his next major opponent, and it seems that Ospreay is interested as well, as he had a one-emoji response to The American Dragon walking up to him.

This could end up being another dream match turned into reality.

When do you think Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay should face one another? Sound off!

