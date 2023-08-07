Bryan Danielson expresses interest in winning non-AEW title amid injury hiatus

Bryan Danielson is one of the most popular and beloved talents in All Elite Wrestling. While he is currently sidelined with an injury, he may already be planning to pursue a non-AEW title upon his comeback.

Fans eagerly await Danielson's return to the ring after he suffered an arm injury during the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the show, he bested Kazuchika Okada in a stellar match.

Danielson recently responded to a tweet that announced the launch of Tokachi Pro Wrestling. The post did not reveal information about the promotion's roster and backstage personnel. However, it did unveil the name and look of their championship belt, the Tokachi Mountain Range Championship.

The American Dragon is seemingly impressed by the title reveal. Taking to his Twitter handle, he expressed his desire to capture the gold.

"I am the only person who should ever hold this championship… and I LOVE Hokkaido."

Tokachi Pro Wrestling is a pro wrestling promotion faction based out of Tokachi, Hokkaido, in Japan, and it will be officially launched on August 20, 2023. While the prospect of Danielson holding the company's new title seems promising, he is not expected to return to in-ring action for a while.

As mentioned earlier, Danielson suffered a fractured forearm and will likely be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Bryan Danielson is a renowned name in the Japanese pro wrestling circuit

Bryan Danielson has locked horns with some of the top performers in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other major Japanese promotions.

He won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship in Pro Wrestling Noah and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in NJPW.

After his impressive showing against Okada at Forbidden Door, many want Danielson to square off with some major Japanese talents upon his comeback. Considering his hard-hitting in-ring style, The American Dragon will likely excel in the squared circle when facing the current crop of superstars.

