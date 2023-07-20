Bryan Danielson shares injury update ahead of AEW Blood & Guts

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson shared an injury update ahead of AEW Blood & Guts.

The American Dragon last wrestled at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He faced former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event. During the match, the four-time WWE Champion suffered a severe injury. He broke his arm.

Despite the injury, Danielson managed to lock in the Le-belle Lock forcing Okada to tap out.

Following the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Danielson's wife Brie Bella shared an X-Ray of the broken arm.

Earlier tonight, ahead of the AEW Blood & Guts special edition of Dynamite, The American Dragon took to Twitter to share an update about his injury. He mentioned that a steel rod needed to be surgically inserted in his arm and that surgery went well.

"Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite, I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight!" Bryan Danielson tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite , I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight! pic.twitter.com/6lKHsZk65f

We at Sportskeeda wish Bryan Danielson a speedy recovery.

With Danielson unable to join the Blackpool Combat Club tonight, PAC was revealed to be the fifth member of their team while top free agent Kota Ibushi was revealed to be the fifth member of The Elite.

Who do you think will win tonight's Blood & Guts match? Let us know in the comments section below.