Bryan Danielson finally gets his dream match! AEW star to face wrestling legend who debuted in 1978

AEW star Bryan Danielson has finally gotten the opportunity to face his favorite lucha libre star in a dream match.

The star in question is none other than Blue Panther, who is one of the greatest Mexican stars in the business. The veteran debuted in 1978 and is considered the 'Maestro' in Mexico.

Last night during the CMLL show at Arena Mexico, Bryan Danielson teamed up with Matt Sydal and his Blackpool Combat Club teammates, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, to take on CMLL stars Blue Panther, Volador Jr., Mistico, and Ultimo Guerrero. Danielson's team suffered a major loss after Mistico successfully tapped out Sydal for the victory.

However, after the match culminated, The American Dragon sent out a challenge to the legendary Blue Panther for a singles match at the upcoming CMLL show at Arena Mexico on April 5. The veteran was quick to accept Danielson's challenge and make the bout official.

Bryan Danielson recently addressed the new AEW signings

The American Dragon Bryan Danielson recently spoke about the new addition to the All Elite roster.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bryan praised recent signings like Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay and explained how Tony Khan tries to present the new signings as big stars.

"Okada is a great fit for AEW," said Danielson. "We’ve seen that right since his debut with The Young Bucks. That’s the way Tony presents stars in AEW. It’s not about starting over in AEW. So he was brought in as a star and introduced as a star. It’s the same way we introduced Will Ospreay, and the same way we’ve treated Místico. They’ve already proven it, so that’s the way we’ll present them to our audience. It’s a different approach from the ‘let’s see if this new talent can sink-or-swim.’ He’s a star. That’s how he’s treated."

Kazuchika Okada wasted no time in getting to the top, as he recently defeated Eddie Kingston to win the Continental Championship. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay is set to take on Bryan Danielson in another dream match at the Dynasty PPV.

