Former WWE world champion Bryan Danielson, who has recently taken up the role of a locker room leader in AEW and has been reportedly fining people, could target a former All Elite world champion for his recent conduct on "X."

Lately, Bryan Danielson has been managing the AEW wrestlers and reportedly putting a fine on them for their behavior backstage and also on social media. Meanwhile, a former WWE champion also got involved in a verbal spat on social media. The star in question is none other than Chris Jericho.

Recently, Jericho revealed that he didn't sign any NDA following the infamous "Brawl out" incident last year. Taking notice of the tweet, CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer, Stephen P. New, claimed that Jericho may have an NDA in his employee handbook. This led to The Ocho going on a long verbal tirade on the lawyer.

Considering Jericho's behavior, it is definitely not a great thing for Tony Khan's promotion, as such things shouldn't be made public. Hence, the locker room leader, Bryan Danielson could be thinking about putting a fine on Jericho for his fiasco on social media, as he reportedly fined multiple stars until now.

The DemiGod is one of the first wrestlers signed with AEW back in 2019 and is also the first-ever world champion of the promotion and is currently one of the biggest stars in the company. Therefore, Bryan or TK punishing him seems unlikely, but it would be interesting to see if it happens.

Bryan Danielson's next match in the AEW Continental Classic

The ongoing 12-man AEW Continental Classic tournament is at its ending stages after several great matches. As per the standings, Bryan Danielson is slated to take on Eddie Kingston in the final of the blue league of the tournament.

The American Dragon was victorious the last time he faced Kingston in the first round, and the two are set to collide in the finals of the league this Wednesday on Dynamite.

On the other hand, the Gold League final is set to be a three-way match between Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White. The winner of both the finals will square off at the Worlds End PPV this Saturday, and it remains to be seen who wins the tournament.