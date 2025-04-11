Bryan Danielson honestly reveals a personal problem negatively impacting his marriage

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 11, 2025 12:43 GMT
Bryan Danielson Brie Bella
Bryan Danielson with his wife Brie Bella (Image source: Bella's Instagram)

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson recently opened up about the problems in his personal life and marriage. Bryan disclosed the negative impact while talking to his better half.

Bryan Danielson has been married to the former WWE Superstar Brie Bella since 2014. The couple is known to be very ideal and sweet among the wrestling community. The two often show support for each other, whether it's in their wrestling career or personal life. Meanwhile, Danielson opened up on the challenges he faced in his marriage with Brie.

Speaking with her wife, Brie Bella, on the recent edition of the Nikki & Brie podcast, Bryan revealed how his depression negatively impacted their marriage:

"I think from a relational point of view as far as like... I would actually put it on myself as far as like my depression would be something that I think negatively impacts our relationship or it feels like it does sometimes as far as like the ebs and flows of a day, of a week, or a month or whatever. You know what I mean? [...] It's hard though and you can see it's hard for the significant other of somebody who's experiencing depression right?" [From 13:53 to 15:35]
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Moreover, Brie Bella also revealed how she used to try to make Danielson happy at the beginning of their marriage and how they went to therapy together.

Bryan Danielson on whether he would wrestle again

After losing his AEW World Title last year, Bryan Danielson announced his full-time retirement from wrestling. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Danielson admitted that the chances of him wrestling again are 50-50 due to his neck issue:

"I mean my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50:50 at this point. Because, you know, my desire is to not get neck surgery. If I can live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn't get to wrestle again, I think I'd be okay with that trade off," Bryan said.
Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will see The American Dragon back in the ring.

If taking quotes from the first half, credit 'Nikki & Brie' and give h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
