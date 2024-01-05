Bryan Danielson issued big challenge by non-AEW star

A major non-AEW star has called out Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Champion has been hailed as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but the challenger concerned may be one of his few detractors.

Zack Sabre Jr. challenged The American Dragon to a match at a recent NJPW event. The stakes are as high as they could be for a potential match, as it could determine who the best technical wrestler in the world is.

At NJPW New Year Dash, Danielson and fellow BCC member Jon Moxley teamed up with Bryan's Wrestlekingdom 18 opponent, Kazuchika Okada, and his fellow Chaos member Tomohiro Ishii in a losing effort against Sabre Jr. and his TMDK partners Shane Haste, Mikey Nichols and Kosei Fujita. Shane Haste pinned Ishii to secure the win for his stable.

Sabre Jr. and Danielson last met in the AEW pay-per-view Wrestledream 2023, which saw Danielson beating the former NJPW World Television Champion with two running knees.

Since then, the British technical wizard has implied that since the bout did not end in submission, the question of who the superior technical wrestler is remains undecided. After the 8-Man Tag Team match at New Year Dash, Sabre Jr. issued a challenge to Danielson directly and reiterated that he would tap the latter out.

Danielson, in turn, alluded to tapping out Okada in their encounter at Forbidden Door, and claimed that he would beat Sabre Jr. again in their next encounter.

Bryan Danielson star sheds light on future plans

As you may be aware, Danielson is winding down his career as a full-time performer. He recently shed some light on what his immediate future would look like.

During a conversation with Tokyo Sports, Bryan spoke about how his schedule will change in terms of the number of matches he will participate in, as he transitions away from weekly performances.

"I've been wrestling every week for a long time, and I'm trying to narrow it down in terms of matches. After this year, I'll probably have five to ten matches a year." [H/T Fightful]

Wrestling fans worldwide await whatever is next for Bryan Danielson after his recent loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestlekingdom 18.

