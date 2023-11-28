Bryan Danielson issues a puzzling message about AEW - "The right thing is often the hardest thing to do"

AEW star Bryan Danielson has got fans talking after a recent post on social media has left a few people confused.

It has certainly been a turbulent week for All Elite Wrestling. From the overwhelming success of WWE Survivor Series and the return of former AEW star CM Punk to the Triple H-led company.

But Bryan Danielson seems to remain loyal to AEW, as he tweeted out this message on Twitter where he stated that the hardest things in life are sometimes the correct things to do.

"My dad always told me, “The right thing is often the hardest thing to do.” It won’t always make the most money. It won’t always be the most popular. But it’s still the right thing. #AEW" tweeted @bryandanielson.

Bryan Danielson will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

Despite breaking his arm and his orbital bone and sitting out large chunks of the year due to not being 100%, Danielson valiantly entered himself into the inaugural Continental Classic tournament, with his campaign kicking off this week.

The American Dragon will face the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston this Saturday on Collision. Kingston suffered a defeat at the hands of Brody King in his first tournament match on the November 25th edition of Collision, so he will be looking to get his run back on track.

The bout will also be the first time these two have faced each other since squaring off in the World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, which was won by the American Dragon. However, a lot of time has passed since then, so the rematch could be a very different bout.

