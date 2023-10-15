Bryan Danielson loses to 20-time WWE champion after 9 years on AEW Collision 

In a rematch from a bout they had in February 2014 on Monday Night RAW nine years ago, Bryan Danielson lost to a certain multi-time champion. The 20-time WWE champion in question is Christian Cage.

Captain Charisma has made a lot of enemies recently, including his former best friend, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge). This week, however, his sights were set on his more immediate challenger, Bryan Danielson. Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, two were engaged in a skirmish after the show's main event.

The match saw some near falls, as Cage hit both the Spear and Killswitch, but led to a two-count only. Danielson, on the other hand, hit his Busaiku Knee and was able to execute the LeBell lock.

The American Dragon might have won had Big Bill and Ricky Starks not cost him the match and helped the TNT Champion defend.

Post-match, the rest of Cage's crew came out, and it was a five-on-one assault on Bryan Danielson. FTR and Adam Copeland came out to even out the odds and send the others running.

This storyline is definitely not over, as Bryan has not been able to escape Ricky Starks despite beating him twice already.

