Bryan Danielson makes a big revelation: "They completely lit me up" 

Bryan Danielson has been renowned as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. The AEW star recently made an interesting revelation when asked about trying his hand at a different sport.

Danielson has not been seen on AEW television since last year's WrestleDream event. Tony Khan has revealed that Bryan worked with the promotion's creative team behind the scenes.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, The American Dragon spoke about the sport of boxing. Danielson said that he had a lot of respect for boxers but never got in the ring because he was well-versed in kicks rather than punches, which are the main weapons in the sport.

"I have too much respect for boxers. I’ve trained a lot in muay-thai and jiu-jitsu, but one of my weaknesses in muay-thai has always been my punches — I’m much better with kicks. When I lived in Las Vegas, my coach sent me to train with some boxers. I ended up sparring with 16-year-old kids, and they completely lit me up."

Furthermore, Bryan Danielson also revealed that he could not land a punch on a 16-year-old during a sparring session in Las Vegas. After speaking to some boxers, he got the perspective that it was a completely different ball game when it came to thriving in the sport.

"Boxing footwork and head movement at the elite level is on another level. I couldn’t even land a shot on this 16-year-old. He knew I’d had a number of concussions and was careful not to hit me hard — but even then, he was able to just tap me whenever he wanted. It really gave me perspective. Even talking to someone like Anthony Ogogo in AEW, you realize that once you reach the top tier in boxing, it’s a whole different game." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Wrestling veteran has been a huge fan of AEW star Bryan Danielson

Despite Bryan Danielson not being able to pursue boxing, he has emerged as one of the best in-ring athletes in the world.

His remarkable tenure in professional wrestling and his kind-hearted and warm nature have garnered him a huge fan base, including wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who revealed how he became his fan.

"I always go back, bro, to like remember when WWE was doing that Connor's Cure, and they were passing this kid around? Bro, you could watch this thing and know that Bryan Danielson was the only one that really cared about [him]. You could see it like that made me a fan of his. Seeing him with that kid and watching Stephanie with the kid and Trips with the kid, When I saw Bryan with the kid, that made me a fan of his."

It remains to be seen if Danielson will return to AEW in some onscreen roles moving forward.

