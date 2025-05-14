Wrestling veteran reveals why he's a big fan of Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world. Even a wrestling veteran has admitted to being a fan of The American Dragon.

Ad

Vince Russo is the latest to comment on Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Champion has established himself as a fan favorite wrestler due to his antics inside and outside the squared circle. He has wrestled for a lot of promotions around the world and is known for his in-ring skills and personality.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo recalled how Bryan interacted with an 8-year-old Connor Michaley, who battled medulloblastoma. Russo said that he became a fan of Danielson after watching his interaction with the young fan.

Ad

Trending

"I always go back, bro, to like remember when WWE was doing that Connor's Cure, and they were passing this kid around? Bro, you could watch this thing and know that Bryan Danielson was the only one that really cared about [him]. You could see it like that made me a fan of his. Seeing him with that kid and watching Stephanie with the kid and Trips with the kid, When I saw Bryan with the kid, that made me a fan of his." [From 04:03 to 04:35]

Ad

Ad

EC3 comments on Bryan Danielson choosing Tony Khan

Before arriving in AEW, Bryan Danielson wrestled for the WWE for several years. He has experienced both promotions to the fullest and even won the World Titles for them. However, The American Dragon recently said that he'd choose Tony Khan over Triple H, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Eric Bischoff, or Dixie Carter.

Speaking on the same Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast episode, EC3 said that Danielson truly believes what he said, and at this point in his career, he has no reason to lie. He also noted that he heard Tony Khan was known for being kind and a good person.

Ad

"I think it's his personal opinion, I don't think he has any reason to lie. I think if he were to believe Triple H or Vince McMahon would be superior in his eyes, as a boss, he'd probably frame it differently. He's like, 'It's hard to answer that because this aspect of this is really good, this aspect of working with Triple H is good, but this aspect of Tony Khan's is really good,' so I think he believes it, and he's [not] at a point in his life he needs to politic or lie, right? So, from all accounts it's a raving review, all I've heard about Tony being [a kind, good person] is accurate," EC3 said. [From 1:44 to 2:24]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will ever return to the ring.

If you use the quote in the first half of this article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More