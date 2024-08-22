Bryan Danielson makes important appeal to AEW star

Bryan Danielson appealed to an AEW star to bring back a dangerous element to his arsenal. The star being discussed is Will Ospreay.

Since arriving in AEW this year, the Aerial Assasin has been one of the company's top babyfaces. He has faced many stars to prove his worth and has picked up victories. One of the stars he faced was Bryan Danielson at Dynasty pay-per-view. The electrifying match saw both stars deliver excellent moves. Ospreay delivered a Tiger Driver to win the bout, leading to Danielson hurting his neck.

Later, Will Ospreay announced that he had retired the move. Meanwhile, he lost his International Championship to MJF on Dynamite 250 but got a rematch at All In pay-per-view. During their recent feud, Maxwell has forced the Aerial Assassin to use the move. However, a very conflicted Ospreay dismissed the idea of bringing back the move, constantly stating The American Dragon's agony after Dynasty.

During the recent edition of Dynamite held in Cardiff, Maxwell and Will got into a huge brawl after exchanging harsh words. The former then tried to hit Tiger Driver but was stopped from doing so. Later, the former International Champion was sitting backstage nursing the wound he had acquired. Bryan Danielson approached him and said, "Do it," hence approving the star to hit the dangerous move.

It will be interesting to see if Ospreay hits MJF with Tiger Driver at All In at Wembley Stadium.

