Bryan Danielson makes surprise appearance ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Bryan Danielson recently made a surprise appearance hours ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The pay-per-view is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Danielson recently appeared at ACTION DEAN~!!!2, a tribute event held at the WaterDance Plaza in Glendale, Arizona. The show, co-produced by All Elite Wrestling and ACTION Wrestling, honored the late Dean Rasmussen, a respected wrestling writer who passed away in 2023.
The American Dragon entered the ring after a match between Hologram and Blue Panther ended, and then addressed the live audience. He praised both wrestlers for their passion and love for professional wrestling, thanked the performers involved in the tribute, and reflected on Rasmussen’s impact on wrestling fans and the independent scene.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
Moreover, he credited Rasmussen and other writers for helping spotlight independent wrestling and building new fan bases.
Danielson hasn't wrestled in Tony Khan's promotion since his gruesome loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, but remains active behind the scenes at the company. While fans would want to see Bryan in action again, time will tell if The American Dragon will ever wrestle again.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's new ally takes bold dig at Bryan Danielson
Jon Moxley's newest ally, Gabe Kidd, has been stirring the pot since his arrival in AEW and recently fired a direct shot at Moxley's former stablemate, Bryan Danielson.
Kidd, a rising star from NJPW, appeared on Dynamite: Beach Break and helped Moxley retain his AEW World Championship in a brutal Steel Cage match against Samoa Joe.
During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Gabe took massive shots at the former Daniel Bryan.
"I don’t give a f**k about Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan is not relevant anymore. He’s out the game. He’s sat at home in the forest eating leaves. Good for him. F**k off,” said Gabe. [H/T Inside The Ropes]
Check out his comments here:
Jon Moxley, alongside his Death Riders and The Young Bucks, is set to compete in an Anarchy in the Arena match against The Opps, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing.