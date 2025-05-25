Bryan Danielson makes surprise appearance ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

Bryan Danielson recently made a surprise appearance hours ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The pay-per-view is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Ad

Danielson recently appeared at ACTION DEAN~!!!2, a tribute event held at the WaterDance Plaza in Glendale, Arizona. The show, co-produced by All Elite Wrestling and ACTION Wrestling, honored the late Dean Rasmussen, a respected wrestling writer who passed away in 2023.

The American Dragon entered the ring after a match between Hologram and Blue Panther ended, and then addressed the live audience. He praised both wrestlers for their passion and love for professional wrestling, thanked the performers involved in the tribute, and reflected on Rasmussen’s impact on wrestling fans and the independent scene.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Moreover, he credited Rasmussen and other writers for helping spotlight independent wrestling and building new fan bases.

Danielson hasn't wrestled in Tony Khan's promotion since his gruesome loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, but remains active behind the scenes at the company. While fans would want to see Bryan in action again, time will tell if The American Dragon will ever wrestle again.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's new ally takes bold dig at Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley's newest ally, Gabe Kidd, has been stirring the pot since his arrival in AEW and recently fired a direct shot at Moxley's former stablemate, Bryan Danielson.

Ad

Kidd, a rising star from NJPW, appeared on Dynamite: Beach Break and helped Moxley retain his AEW World Championship in a brutal Steel Cage match against Samoa Joe.

During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Gabe took massive shots at the former Daniel Bryan.

"I don’t give a f**k about Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan is not relevant anymore. He’s out the game. He’s sat at home in the forest eating leaves. Good for him. F**k off,” said Gabe. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Ad

Check out his comments here:

Jon Moxley, alongside his Death Riders and The Young Bucks, is set to compete in an Anarchy in the Arena match against The Opps, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More