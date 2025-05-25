Jon Moxley's new ally takes a massive shot at WWE legend: "F**k off"

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's new protege disrespected a former WWE World Champion by using the F word. The star recently became involved in the Death Riders storyline.

Ad

Jon Moxley's new ally, Gabe Kidd, has no respect for WWE legend Bryan Danielson. Although the 28-year-old star is signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he appeared on Dynamite: Beach Break and helped Moxley retain his World Title against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match. Kidd also joined forces with the Death Riders.

Meanwhile, Gabe Kidd took a shot at Moxley's former rival, Bryan Danielson, as well. The American Dragon announced his retirement from full-time wrestling after losing the AEW World Title to Moxley at WrestleDream 2024.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gabe Kidd discussed his NJPW faction before calling Danielson irrelevant, referring to him as 'Daniel Bryan.' Kidd also used the F word for The American Dragon:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

“You don’t have to tell me about snakes. I’m in a faction with Gedo. He’s betrayed everyone he’s been with. You think I don’t think about that? I’m very aware and know how to spot them out. I don’t give a f**k about Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan is not relevant anymore. He’s out the game. He’s sat at home in the forest eating leaves. Good for him. F**k off.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Ad

Ad

Jon Moxley's big match for AEW Double or Nothing

After holding the AEW World Title hostage for months, Jon Moxley will not defend his title at Double or Nothing 2025. Moxley is set to team with his Death Riders members and The Young Bucks to take on the babyface team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale will be making history as the first two women to compete in the Anarchy in the Arena match. It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious at Double or Nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More