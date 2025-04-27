Bryan Danielson makes a surprising revelation amid uncertain AEW in-ring future

Bryan Danielson has revealed an interesting piece of information about his career. This comes after he has made comments about returning to the ring after the end of his previous run in AEW.
The American Dragon has faced some of the best in the industry throughout his career. He has done so across various companies, scenarios, and locations, earning him a reputation as one of the best in the world, according to both fans and stars in the wrestling world alike.
While speaking to Jamal Niaz, Bryan Danielson named four of his past opponents with whom he believed he had the best chemistry. All the names he mentioned were AEW stars, including 'Hangman' Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and former Blackpool Combat Club comrades Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. It was fitting that Moxley was the one he faced in what could be his final match.
Bryan Danielson is satisfied with ending his career
For some time now, the former WWE Champion has been vocal about wanting to call it a career. His match against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream was the end of his full-time wrestling career, but it seems that, as it stands, it might be his last for the foreseeable future.
During the same interview, he mentioned that he wished to live comfortably with his family for the rest of his career. With this, he was satisfied with everything as it stood and was willing to conclude it that way.
“One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.”
Bryan Danielson is one of those individuals who had the scare of an early retirement but was able to make a comeback since then. He went on a great run afterward, and this looks to be enough for him as well.