Bryan Danielson gives heartbreaking update on his AEW future

Bryan Danielson has been missing from action since losing the AEW World Title last year. The American Dragon has now provided an update on the likelihood of his in-ring return.

Bryan Danielson was dethroned for the All Elite World Championship by his former BCC ally Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. The Purveyor of Violence directed the Washington native's other ex-teammates Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to decisively take Bryan out after the bout, bringing the latter's legendary full-time career to a grim end.

Since wrestling retirements are often temporary, fans have been wondering about the prospects of Danielson stepping back into the squared circle at some point in the future. The former WWE Champion, however, has made it clear that his priority is to rehabilitate his neck, which has taken a significant amount of punishment in course of his career.

During a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Bryan Danielson reiterated his desire to enjoy a decent quality of life alongside his family, weighing the risks of an in-ring comeback.

“Yeah, but my neck is wrecked. So, it’s not no chance, but it’s risk versus reward at this point, right? So I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids," said Danielson.

Bryan also insisted that he was more than contented with his wrestling career, stating:

“One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.” [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen if The Dragon will ever compete in an All Elite ring again.

AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent update on Bryan Danielson

Despite being seemingly ready to hang up his boots for good, Bryan Danielson continues to be closely involved with AEW programming. The 43-year-old veteran was backstage at the company's pay-per-view Dynasty earlier this month, and reportedly helps Tony Khan with its creative.

During a recent interview on the Way of the Blade podcast, the AEW head honcho commented on the odds of Bryan's wrestling return, and working alongside the latter in his office.

"He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good, and I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return... I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office… I talk to Bryan almost every day. He’s got a great mind for wrestling… he’s a great leader in AEW." [H/T Ringside News]

TK and company are currently laying the groundwork for the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025.

