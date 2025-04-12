Disappointing news for Bryan Danielson fans [Reports]

The latest report on Bryan Danielson has just surfaced following his retirement from full-time wrestling six months ago at WrestleDream. However, there is little to no progress on his current status.
The American Dragon retired for two reasons: due to his neck no longer being in great condition, and to spend more time with his family. He previously stated that he needed to get neck surgery, but he wished to avoid going through the procedure completely. Danielson revealed that he was willing to forego a return to wrestling if this meant he could live comfortably without the need for surgery.
Dave Meltzer, in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has given an update on that end. It seems that Bryan Danielson's stance on the situation has not changed, and there has been no progress on the idea of stem cell treatment. This could mean that his match against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream may be his final match in the ring altogether.
Bryan Danielson was backstage at AEW Dynasty
During last year's edition of Dynasty, the former AEW World Champion was in the main event against Will Ospreay. However, for this year's show, he has taken up a different role.
PWInsider recently reported that Bryan Danielson was backstage for the entire show last weekend. He has been backstage for some previous shows from the promotion, but this seems to be the first pay-per-view where he has done so.
Fightful Select also reported that Bryan has been contributing and working with AEW's creative team. They also clarified the controversial finish to Dynasty and mentioned how it was Tony Khan who made the final decision regarding this.
There has been no information regarding him officially being signed to the company as a member of the backstage team. He is still affiliated with the promotion as he was previously spotted promoting All In: Texas back in December.