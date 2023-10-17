Bryan Danielson has one big piece of advice to help younger wrestlers get better

AEW star Bryan Danielson is one of the most respected wrestlers of his generation and possibly ever. But what advice would he give to younger wrestlers to help with their careers?

Danielson made his wrestling debut in 1999. He has since gone on to achieve practically everything there is to achieve, from winning the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania to forging out a legacy as the best technical wrestler of his generation in promotions like ROH, AEW, and PWG.

But what do wrestlers need to know if they want a career like the American Dragon? During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson stated that practice makes perfect and that the more matches younger wrestlers perform in, the better they will be:

"So I think I'm of the opinion that when you're younger and learning the craft, you need to wrestle more matches. That's just that's my opinion. One of the things that was very helpful for me, because I would go over and I'd wrestle in England... I would go over to England for seven months. There was one point where I wrestled, I think it was like 28 matches in 17 days, or whatever it is, and it was like, it was six months of that, right?" (H/T Fightful)

Danielson elaborated on his point by saying there is always something to improve. He added that in the modern age of social media, where everyone has an opinion, getting those reps in is essential so people can see someone's improvement:

"Nobody comes out of wrestling school the perfect wrestler. There's always stuff that you have to work on. Even if you're the most athletic person in the world, or you're the most charismatic person in the world, you still have things that you need to work on, and you need to be able to work on those things in places where there's not a million people watching you, you know what I mean? I also think in this day of like, if you're on TV, and a lot of our younger talent is on social media all the time. If you're younger, and you don't have that much experience, people are gonna rip you apart, no matter how good you are for the stage you are at in your career, right? Look at Daniel Garcia, who I think he's 24, but I could be wrong. Or you look at MJF, he's only 27. You look at these guys and people will be like, 'Oh, he's not this,' or 'he's not that.' Sometimes, people take it personally." (H/T Fightful)

Bryan Danielson almost won his first AEW title on Collision

After defeating Swerve Strickland on the "Title Tuesday" edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson had the chance to win his first piece of gold in All Elite Wrestling on the October 14th edition of Collision.

The American Dragon challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in a match that had a lot of outside factors playing their parts, from Adam Copeland and Nick Wayne to Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

In the end, Christian Cage picked up the victory to retain his title, which meant that Bryan Danielson has lost a total of seven title matches in his AEW career and is yet to taste gold.

