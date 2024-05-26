Bryan Danielson pins 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson was in action in the main event of the latest episode of AEW Collision. The American Dragon won the trios match for his team as he pinned a 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

The name in question is Jeff Jarrett. Double J returned to in-ring action after over two months on this week's AEW Collision. The legend teamed up with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh for a trios bout against Bryan Danielson and FTR in the main event.

The contest was action-packed, with Jeff Jarrett impressing fans with his athleticism. However, the WWE Hall of Famer ended up on the losing side, as he was the man to eat the pinfall. Danielson pinned Jarrett to secure victory for his squad in the main event of Collision.

You can view a sequence from the match below.

Expand Tweet

Following their victory, The American Dragon and FTR addressed their upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match on Sunday at Double or Nothing. The trio will team up with Darby Allin to represent Team AEW against The Elite. It is expected to be a hard-hitting and memorable showdown.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will lead Team AEW to victory at Double or Nothing? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback