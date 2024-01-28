Bryan Danielson pins legendary name on his AEW return

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson squared off against a returning legendary Japanese wrestler on the latest episode of Collision.

The name in question is Yuji Nagata. He last appeared on AEW TV in 2021 when he locked horns with Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite. On the latest edition of Collision, the Japanese legend took on Danielson in a one-on-one match. The American Dragon has recently faced several stars from The Land of the Rising Sun, including Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki.

It was the first-ever match between the two pro wrestling veterans. As expected, it turned out to be a hard-hitting encounter, where Danielson managed to secure the victory.

Following his victory, The American Dragon paid respect to the Japanese legend with a handshake. Danielson is slated for another match in Japan against long-time rival Zack Sabre Jr. next month. It will be interesting to see what's next for The American Dragon. Will he secure another victory over Sabre Jr.? Only time will tell.

