Bryan Danielson pins star from major promotion on his AEW debut

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson scored a big victory against a debuting star from a major promotion on the latest episode of Collision.

The star in question is CMLL's Hechicero. He made his AEW in-ring debut on this week's episode of Collision against Bryan Danielson. It was the first one-on-one match between the two veterans.

Danielson's faction, Blackpool Combat Club, is currently feuding with the group of CMLL stars who recently invaded AEW in kayfabe. The American Dragon and the six-time champion unsurprisingly delivered a stellar match on Saturday. It included plenty of great submissions and counter spots that kept fans glued.

After some back-and-forth action, The American Dragon scored the pinfall and captured the victory over Hechicero. After losing on his AEW debut, the CMLL star launched an attack on Danielson until Claudio Castagnoli arrived to save his teammate.

BCC is set to square off against the group of CMLL stars in a trios match next Wednesday on Dynamite. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious.

How did you feel about Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero on Collision? Do you wish to see them face off in a rematch?

