"Tony thinks that Bryan is the number one guy" - WWE Hall of Famer gives his honest opinion of Bryan Danielson

During the most recent episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED, Ric Flair himself gave his honest opinion of AEW star, Bryan Danielson.

Flair had a lot of praise for The American Dragon, and even made a small comparison to himself.

"I’ve got to say he is [the number one star]. I like his work, don’t misunderstand me. He’s a work horse, he went through a lot when he was laid off. I think when you embrace this business the way he apparently does, much like I do, like a lot of other people do. When he sustained that injury, I think a concussion?", Flair said and went on to say: "It really affected him not being able to work in the ring. So when he was able to get back in - you know I’m so happy for him - I know it’s made a difference for him in his lifestyle. Being happy in life. Being happy in business has a lot to do with you being happy in life; if it’s your passion. Apparently Tony thinks that Bryan is the number one guy."

Ric Flair has always been a controversial figure in professional wrestling, but his opinions on the industry are important. The 16-time world champion is definitely wide-open in terms of giving his opinion on the current pro wrestling product.

Bryan Danielson is revitalizing his career after it came to an end, and doing so in a way that impresses The Nature Boy.

Bryan Danielson will inevitably have a title run in AEW

Bryan Danielson came back from a career-ending injury and had an awful run in the WWE. Since debuting on AEW he's been able to show that he still has it and more.

Comparing his run to CM Punk's is nearly unfair to Punk, as the two have been doing totally different things. Unfortunately, Danielson looks to be far more championship worthy than Punk right now.

It's unlikely that Bryan Danielson will end up defeating Adam Page already, but putting a title on the American Dragon is a no-brainer. Hopefully AEW fans will get to see this soon, as Bryan Danielson is likely in his last decade of wrestling.

