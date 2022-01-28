5-time WWE World Champion praises Sting and Chris Jericho's AEW runs

AEW is currently the home of two wrestling legends: Chris Jericho and Sting. Both were once a part of WCW and WWE but have never stepped into the ring together. Their paths went different ways, but both have done one thing similar in AEW.

While sharing his long-term goals in AEW, Bryan Danielson pointed out the mentoring achievements of both of these legends. Danielson told Sports Illustrated he'd like to eventually branch out into mentoring like Sting and Jericho:

“One of the big success stories of AEW is the mentoring of younger talent in two specific scenarios. One would be Sammy Guevara with Chris Jericho, which I think has really helped Sammy. He started off doing one or two lines in an interview, and now he can go out there, and he’s trusted to do a whole interview."

"I’d say the same about Darby Allin and Sting. That’s a different kind of relationship. When you talk to Darby about how Sting has mentored him and helped him, those are things that are really beneficial in wrestling."

Guevara and Allin's relationships with Jericho and Sting have undeniably helped them grow as wrestlers in AEW. Both have held the TNT Championships.

Darby currently holds a 1-0 ranking, according to the official ranking on AEW's website. The daredevil is merely two wins away from a possible showdown with Guevara, pitting the protegees against each other.

Could Chris Jericho and Sting ever wrestle each other in AEW?

During an interview with the New York Post, Jericho once teased the idea of wrestling The Icon in AEW:

"Painmaker versus Sting, bat versus bat. It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story." (H/T: New York Post)

Sting has proven he can keep up with young stars, and AEW's Le Champion can have impressive matches. The Icon vs. The Painmaker is bound to happen at some point. However, right now, both wrestlers are more comfortable as mentors than in the spotlight.

