Top AEW star recalls match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) recently recalled his last match in the promotion.

Danielson was a top WWE Superstar before signing with AEW. His final appearance came on SmackDown (April 30, 2021), where he lost a Championship vs. Career Match to Roman Reigns. Bryan was subsequently banished from the blue brand, but in reality, his contract with WWE had expired. Danielson eventually debuted in AEW at All Out pay-per-view (September 5, 2021).

Speaking recently on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, The American Dragon said he thoroughly enjoyed his last bout in WWE:

“The one unique experience at WrestleMania [37] where it was just, like, ‘Woah, this feels empty,' (…) Ironically, my last match in WWE with Roman, I was pumped for. I loved it, and it was in the Thunderdome. It was a bunch of screams and canned-down noises and stuff, and I was, ‘This is great! I love this,’ and, like, I honestly thought that’s a perfect way to go out." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson wasn't sure about joining AEW

Bryan Danielson is one of the top AEW stars. He is currently part of the Blackpool Combat Club, which comprises manager William Regan, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). But when he left WWE, Danielson wasn't sure about his next step.

In the same interview, The American Dragon revealed that, after exiting WWE, he wanted to wrestle part-time while spending more time with his family:

“Because I also wasn’t sure if I was even going sign with AEW (...) I was debating back and forth, but I was also debating on just kind of – I don’t want to say hanging it up, but just stop doing it full time and focus more on being a dad.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The multi-time world champion recently returned to action after an injury. Danielson faced Daniel Garcia on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite but lost. Have you enjoyed Bryan Danielson's run in AEW so far? Sound off in the comments section below!

