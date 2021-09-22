Bryan Danielson reflects upon his AEW debut at All Out

Bryan Danielson had a debut at AEW All Out that will never be forgotten and now he's talked about how he felt beforehand.

Ahead of Dynamite Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked if he was nervous before his AEW All Out debut, Danielson said he was excited instead.

"I actually kind of laugh sometimes just at the absurdity of everything," Bryan Danielson said. "But I was just excited. It was really interesting because you could feel the energy of the crowd. Especially after Adam Cole came out. So Cole came out and I'm standing there, and you could just feel kind of the electricity of like 'Oh, is there going to be something? Is there going to be something more?' I was just trying to soak up that energy."

Bryan Danielson talks about how giddy Tony Khan was for his AEW debut

As far as Bryan Danielson could remember, All Out was the first time he met AEW owner Tony Khan, but Khan told Danielson that the two met as a Giants game several years earlier.

"It's also really funny because, apparently, I met Tony several years ago or something like that. I think at a Giants game," Bryan Danielson continued. "I don't remember. And so to me, [All Out] was the first time I met Tony. And he was just so excited. Like he's giddy, you know what I mean? He's just like 'This is gonna be awesome.' It just puts a smile on my face. A lot of times before a big thing, I also try to focus on my gratitude on things. It was like an incredible sensory experience that, if I close my eyes right now, I can think about it and feel it again."

