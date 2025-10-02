Bryan Danielson won't return to the ring again, claims major AEW personality

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Bryan Danielson's in-ring career. A major AEW personality claims he won't return to the ring again.

Ad

Ever since Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024, there has been a lot of speculation about his in-ring career. The American Dragon has also not provided a clear answer regarding whether he will ever compete in the ring again. When he returned at All In: Texas to take out Death Riders, many fans thought he would return to the ring again. However, he has since taken on the role of commentator for Dynamite. Now, Nigel McGuinness has given his thoughts regarding Danielson's career.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Magic of Wrestling, Nigel McGuinness was in full character when he said that the only reason Bryan Danielson will return to the ring is if he is jealous of the former. He also noted that The American Dragon's wife, Brie Bella, could be influencing his decision to stay away from the ring. He further added that he doesn't see his rival returning to the ring anytime soon.

"I think the only reason he might do that is because he sees me do it, and once again, jealousy becomes a factor and he realises ‘I was never as good a wrestler as Nigel when I was full-time, now I could come back…’ so I don’t think so. I think he’s enjoying his life with his kids. He has probably made some sort of promise to his missus in that regard, that would be my guess. He doesn’t want to get on the wrong side of her as well, she clearly wears the pants in the relationship. I don’t see it happening. I think he’s trying to really transition and steal one more thing from me when it comes to commentary, so I don’t see it happening.” [ H/T: WrestleTalk.com]

Ad

Ad

AEW personality Nigel McGuinness confirms he will never wrestle full-time again

Nigel McGuinness made his in-ring return last year at All In. Since then, he has competed in a few matches. However, he has spent most of his time in the commentary booth.

During the same interview, the AEW star said there isn't any benefit to him wrestling a full-time schedule, but he will do it if it fits from a storyline perspective.

Ad

"I don't think there's any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule. With the part-time schedule that I'm currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I'll do it...I love doing it, but not full-time. There's too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me,” said Nigel. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will return to the AEW ring again in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More