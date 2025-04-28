Bryan Danielson has not been seen inside a squared circle for a long time. With AEW & NJPW's Forbidden Door making its debut in London this year, the former WWE star revealed the identity of the one person who could convince him to lace up his boots again at the event.

The person is none other than AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. The American Dragon last wrestled at the WrestleDream event, where he lost the World Championship to Jon Moxley, marking the end of his run as a full-time performer. Moreover, Danielson has also been dealing with many neck-related issues.

During a recent conversation with the Daily Star, Bryan Danielson spoke about his status for the Forbidden Door event. The former AEW World Champion revealed there was still a 5% chance of him stepping back inside the ring at the show.

“I also don’t want to say, like, ‘Hey, I’m done done wrestling,’ because I’ve said a couple times, like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s 95% sure that I won’t be competing at Forbidden Door, right?’ And one of the guys just said, ‘Well, that still leaves 5%.’ [H/T: Ringside News]

Furthermore, Danielson reflected on a realistic situation that could push him back to wrestle in the ring. He said that should any catastrophe happen, he would gladly step in if Tony Khan asked him to.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s if something horrible happens and Tony calls me and is like, hey Bryan, we need somebody to fill in.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I can do it, right?’ You know, like, never say never. Yeah, never say never.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Bryan Danielson revealed being satisfied with the ending of his full-time wrestling career

As mentioned, Bryan Danielson's career as a full-time wrestler came to an end last year. He has been a highly accomplished veteran of the business and made an interesting revelation about his full-time wrestling days being over.

In an interview with Jamal Niaz, the former WWE Champion stated that he was satisfied with his wrestling career and believed he had had enough of being an in-ring performer.

“One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.”

Despite being satisfied with his perfect ending, there is still a chance to see Bryan Danielson back in the ring after his recent tease. So it will be interesting to see if it happens at this year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More