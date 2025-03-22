Bryan Danielson reveals his status with AEW

In a recent interview, Bryan Danielson revealed his contract status with AEW. This follows his retirement from full-time wrestling at WrestleDream in October. He has not been seen in the ring since.

At the time, the American Dragon was the AEW World Champion, and he announced that he would retire once he lost the title. He ended up losing to Jon Moxley and being forced to retire brutally. His status with the promotion has been up in the air since, as he has not been seen on TV or mentioned in any way.

Bryan Danielson was asked whether he was signed to AEW while being interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He made a brief appearance in December during the event in Arlington, Texas, to commemorate the beginning of ticket sales for All in Texas. He revealed that he wasn't signed at the time, but he was around because Tony Khan asked him.

“No, just Tony and I were talking on Friday, and he said, ‘We’ve got this All-In on sale event.’ I said, ‘Oh, do you want me to come? I’d love to.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’d love to see you.’ So here I am.” [H/T PWMania]

To this day, he is still not on a contract with AEW, but he has not revealed what his plans are just yet.

Bryan Danielson speaks about whether he would return to the ring

During the same interview, the former WWE Champion was asked about his health status and the possibility of him returning to the ring sometime soon. He mentioned that this was all reliant on the likeliness of him getting neck surgery.

He mentioned not wanting to do so because he did not have a pleasant experience last time around. Bryan Danielson then revealed that he felt there was only a 50% chance of him returning to the ring, as he wanted to forego having surgery. If he could go about things without the surgery, but this would mean he'd never return to the ring, he would gladly accept those terms.

"I mean my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50:50 at this point. Because, you know, my desire is to not get neck surgery. If I can live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn't get to wrestle again, I think I'd be okay with that trade off," he said.

Only time will tell what happens in Bryan Danielson's career. But seeing how much he has done, he finally deserves this rest.

