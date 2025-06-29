Bryan Danielson’s former rival wins World Championship in a shocking title change

In an unexpected turn of events, a former major rival of Bryan Danielson across multiple wrestling companies recently won a World Championship at a recent event.
The star in question is Zach Sabre Jr., who was recently crowned the IWGP World Champion for a second time after defeating Hirooki Goto in the main event of the Tanahashi Jam show. What makes this title exchange interesting is that it has happened just weeks ahead of NJPW's G1 35 Climax and AEW's Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.
Sabre joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2022 and was last seen on AEW programming at All In in 2024, where he was a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match. He was notably involved in a prominent feud with Orange Cassidy.
Meanwhile, his head-to-head with The American Dragon currently stands at 1-1, and considering Bryan Danielson's recent return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans wonder if the two technical wrestling geniuses will reunite in the ring to settle their score.
Bryan Danielson challenged for a match at AEW All In Texas
Bryan Danielson broke the internet recently after making a much-awaited return to AEW at Collision last week. The American Dragon came out to answer Max Caster's "Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge."
The match ended in 8 seconds with Danielson locking in his signature Lebell lock for the win, following which he jokingly referred to himself as Kyle Danielson.
After the event, AEW star Serpentico took to X (fka Twitter) and hilariously challenged Kyle Danielson for a bout at All In.
"Good afternoon ; Is Kyle Danielson booked for All In; I would like to defeat him in combat if he’s doing random side quests here and there," he wrote.
It'll be interesting to see if The American Dragon will accept Serpentico's challenge and compete at All in.
Do you think the American Dragon will wrestle at the upcoming PPV? Let us know you thoughts by using the discuss button.
