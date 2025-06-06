Bryan Danielson's next appearance officially confirmed

Bryan Danielson’s next appearance has been officially confirmed, and it is sure to excite the fans. This will take place outside AEW.

The former AEW World Champion has not been seen in the squared circle since losing the title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. He was attacked by the then Blackpool Combat Club, and afterward, he announced his retirement.

It wasn’t a surprise to many, considering reports suggested that the former WWE star would announce something big. Since then, he has been on the sidelines and watching on.

It has now been revealed that the 44-year-old will appear at Starrcast Texas in July. The news was announced on the official X/Twitter handle of Starrcast as they wrote:

“He's a former AEW World Champion—and one of the most decorated wrestlers of all-time! "The American Dragon" is coming to Starrcast Texas July 11-12! Get your bracelets to meet Bryan Danielson now! LINK BELOW.”

Check out the post below:

Gabe Kidd goes off on Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley’s newest ally, Gabe Kidd, has blown a gasket at Bryan Danielson, claiming that he is no longer relevant since his retirement.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kidd said:

“You don’t have to tell me about snakes. I’m in a faction with Gedo. He’s betrayed everyone he’s been with. You think I don’t think about that? I’m very aware and know how to spot them out. I don’t give a f**k about Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan is not relevant anymore. He’s out the game. He’s sat at home in the forest eating leaves. Good for him. F**k off.”

It is clear to see how much disdain Gabe Kidd has for the former AEW World Champion and how much allegiance he has to Jon Moxley.

