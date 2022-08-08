"Even Bryan Danielson didn't expect it" - WWE legend makes a bold claim about AEW star's loss in return match on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's recent loss upon returning to AEW shocked many fans. However, a WWE legend has suggested that The American Dragon likely didn't expect his loss either.

Danielson, unfortunately, suffered an injury during the Jericho Appreciation Society's match against the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. As a result, the star missed both the Forbidden Door event and the recent Blood and Guts match, leading to fans clamoring for a triumphant return.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, WWE legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on why Bryan Danielson suffered a loss to Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago.

"I think he’s that good of a talent inside the ring – and he wouldn’t have put this kid over if this kid is not good. (…) I think he’s over enough to make this kid, and he wants to make this kid look like he belongs and if there’s some doubt over whether he belongs or not – they had a great match, I heard," Mantell said. (00:36 onward).

Mantell further explained that the match did more to help Garcia's career than possibly hurt Danielson's credibility:

"I think they’ll just come back and put them back together and then Danielson will beat him. But I think Bryan has more of a head on his shoulders. Because certain guys don’t lose, and he can, that’s fine. I think its fine for AEW because nobody expected that. Even Bryan Danielson didn’t expect it. I think it makes the other kid more than it hurts Bryan Danielson." (1:23 onward).

As Mantell said, The American Dragon will likely be back for vengeance, especially since he lost the bout due to interference from Jake Hager.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno believes that Bryan Danielson's return match threw logic out the window

The American Dragon has had quite a storied professional wrestling career. Unfortunately, he has picked up several injuries along the way. Danielson's recent concussion spread dread across the AEW fanbase, especially considering his previous medical history.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno broke down his issues with the contest but praised Bryan Danielson's performance.

"We know the guy has concussion issues, right? I don't know why they did this. Other than the fact that Bryan Danielson sold this to show the range what an excellent worker he is. For performance, this was very good. But from a logic standpoint if they are telling that he is having a head injury again for what we know that this is a performance okay, stop the match." (31:05 onwards)

zvonchy @_zvoncicaa_ 🏻 🏻 #AEW Daniel Garcia vs Bryan Danielson was a treat to watch Daniel Garcia vs Bryan Danielson was a treat to watch✨👍🏻👏🏻🔥 #AEW https://t.co/YskTDrcIOc

Danielson was excluded from a recent promo featuring the Blackpool Combat Club, leading Garcia himself to question the star's absence. Can The American Dragon bounce back from his shocking loss against the Jericho Appreciation Society member? Time will tell.

Edited by Pratik Singh