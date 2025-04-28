Bryan Danielson's preferred choice between AEW and WWE

Bryan Danielson has finally made his pick between AEW and WWE when it came to winning a World Title, and it could be something that could surprise fans. The All Elite star has been away from wrestling ever since losing the World Championship.

Danielson was last seen in the ring when he lost his title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. After being attacked by his own Blackpool Combat Club stablemates after the match, he called it a day and has since stayed away from in-ring action.

Before coming to AEW, he had a memorable run in WWE where he played the perfect underdog story of coming from nothing and winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30. He also had some great moments in All Elite Wrestling when he won the World Title at All In last year.

He was speaking with JNMediaUK when he was asked which win felt better. The American Dragon replied it was All In. He also noted how special it felt to have his family with him at the event during the twilight of his full-time wrestling career:

“Definitely All In at Wembley Stadium. And the real reason behind that is because of the things surrounding the event itself. Like having my family there. Like my wife and kids being able to get in the ring with me. And knowing that my career was coming to an end, it just felt awesome and it just felt grateful for even happening.” [2:00 - 2:22]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bryan Danielson breaks silence on his career ending

In the same interview, Bryan Danielson also gave his insights on what he thought about his career ending and the opinion of the fans about him potentially making a return.

Bryan Danielson said that he was happy with how it ended and that enough was enough.

“One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough,” he said.

That was a rather straightforward answer to one of the most pressing questions of the recent past. It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson ever makes a comeback in AEW.

