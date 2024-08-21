Bryan Danielson says he wasn't a fan of one aspect during his WWE stint

Bryan Danielson recently talked about his time with WWE but believed that there was an aspect in terms of in-ring competition that he did not like, and he got to do something different only in AEW. Danielson had initially quit professional wrestling while in WWE in 2016, before making his comeback.

The American Dragon has had a great career so far, with him being known for his time with ROH, WWE, and AEW. In each of the promotions he was in, he was popular with the fans, and this skyrocketed with the emergence of the 'Yes Movement' in 2014.

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by UPROXX Sports as he reflected on his career heading into what could be his retirement match at All In. He then mentioned his time with WWE but said that he enjoyed the style of wrestling he got to bring out during his time with AEW more. He enjoyed the creative freedom, and how he could spend time with his family these past few years.

“I love wrestling and I loved being in WWE. I make no bones about that. I loved being in WWE, but it wasn’t my favorite style of wrestling. In AEW, I’m able to wrestle the style that I want to wrestle. And then on top of that, you have a lot of creative freedom there. And I also get to come home and spend a lot of time with my family. It’s really what I think of these last three years. I think of them as just this huge, huge blessing as far as this cherry on top of of a career that I’m not quite sure I deserved anyways.” [H/T - Uproxx Sports]

Swerve Strickland says he'll help Bryan Danielson become a stay-at-home dad

At All In, Bryan Danielson faces Swerve Strickland in what will be a Title vs. Career match. However, Bryan does not look concerned about him losing, as he concedes that he feels he is ready for retirement.

While speaking to BBC's Paul Franks, The American Dragon talked about his kids being around to see him wrestle. He mentioned that both his children don't want to see him get too beat up, with his daughter wanting him to lose so he can come home and spend more time with them.

Swerve Strickland has responded to the interview, tongue in cheek, as he wanted to honor the wishes of Bryan Danielson's kids and be the one to put an end to his career. For him, he was honoring their wishes of having their dad go home.

"I got you Birdie," Strickland wrote.

Even if Bryan wins, he'll still be nearing his retirement, just as promised, but he could end up with one final hurrah as the AEW World Champion, and complete his retirement tour differently.

