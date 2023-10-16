Bryan Danielson says he was "sad" after 55-year-old WWE veteran's departure from AEW

Bryan Danielson is one of the most skilled wrestlers in AEW. He joined AEW in September 2021, after leaving WWE in May 2021. In no time after his debut, The American Dragon faced the top stars of AEW.

Later in March 2022, Moxley defeated Bryan at Revolution pay-per-view. After the match, William Regal made his AEW debut. Regal then went on to manage Bryan and Moxley. The faction was named as "Blackpool Combat Club".

In November, Regal did not renew his AEW contract, and again signed with WWE, as Vice President of Global Talent Development of the promotion.

In a recent interview with Sports Nightly, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about William Regal and his departure from the promotion. Bryan revealed that he was grateful that he spent some time with Regal in AEW.

“Some of the things that have also been really cool and really fun in this period that I’ve been in AEW are some of the surprises. Like William Regal coming to AEW, and being part of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was a time period where I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again, and then I got to see him every single week, and we got to drive together, and we’d come in and we’d show up early, and we help train people together, and that sort of thing, and so when he left, it was sad for me, personally, but I was grateful that I got to spend that time with him, right?” said Bryan Danielson. (13:59 - 14:28)

Bryan Danielson lost to Christian Cage at AEW Collision

On the October 14th episode of AEW Collision, Christian Cage defended his TNT Championship against The American Dragon in the main event. After multiple interferences by Ricky Starks and Big Bill, Bryan failed to capture the title.

After the match, Adam Copeland and FTR came out to his aid and saved the day.

