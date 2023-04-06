Bryan Danielson seemingly takes a massive dig at WWE WrestleMania 39 

Bryan Danielson shocked the AEW fanbase when he returned last week only to attack Kenny Omega. His attacks continued this week, and during his beatdown on Hangman Page, he seemingly took a massive shot at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The American Dragon initially walked into Tony Khan's promotion as a massive babyface but still maintained that he was only in AEW to fight the best. After his heated feud with MJF, many fans believed that he'd return as a massive babyface, but he surprisingly turned heel alongside the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Shortly after the relentless attack, Bryan Danielson continued his heated promo and seemed to take a shot at all the pro wrestling events that had taken place over the last week, which includes WrestleMania 39, RAW After Mania, and even ROH Supercard of Honor.

"H*ll, from what I've seen this week, we're the only real professional wrestlers in all of d*mn America tonight!" Danielson said during his promo.

Former AEW performer and ROH veteran Shane Taylor recently named both Danielson and reigning TV Champion Samoa Joe as a potential dream match opponents during his recent exclusive Sportskeeda interview.

WCW veteran believes that Bryan Danielson shouldn't have returned to turn heel

While some fans are interested in seeing where the Blackpool Combat Club will head after their joint heel turns, not everyone is impressed. As mentioned earlier, Danielson's feud with MJF could have easily set him up for a major babyface run, especially with his promos before and after losing to the champion. However, it seems like Tony Khan has other ideas.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan questioned why Khan didn't bring Bryan Danielson back as a babyface and claimed that he would have done it if he ran AEW.

"I thought it was a good chance to bring back Danielson as a face, I don’t know why they did that turn – the match will be incredible. I would have had him team up with Kenny [Omega] but maybe Kenny’s gonna team up with the Young Bucks, I don’t know." (11:24 onward).

After Bryan Danielson's recent attack on Hangman Page, it seems that the former AEW Tag Team Champions could reunite and potentially team up with The Dark Order to face off against The Blackpool Combat Club.

