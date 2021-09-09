Bryan Danielson segment announced for AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson made a spectacular debut to conclude AEW All Out. The American Dragon is now set to make his Dynamite debut this Wednesday. The announcement was made mere hours before Dynamite on AEW's Twitter handle.

TONIGHT, @bryandanielson will be LIVE on #AEWDynamite for the first time and will address the #AEW fans at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/LXg53NYseI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2021

Kenny Omega, along with Elite, and the debuting Adam Cole brutalized Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express after the Best Bout Machine defeated the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in the main event of All Out. Adam Cole and Kenny Omega cut a promo, stating that the Elite ensured that the fans would go home happy and there was nobody who could challenge them.

A familiar piece of music played and Bryan Danielson showed up to make the save and laid waste to Nick Jackson with a flurry of kicks in the corner before finishing him off with a running knee to the face. The YES man and Jurassic Express stood tall to end the pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson explained why he chose AEW over WWE

“There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite. I’m gonna be here to see if they truly are…so AEW, let’s f*cking go!”



Bryan Danielson after #AEWAllOut went off the air. #AEW pic.twitter.com/YaVM5RKt00 — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) September 6, 2021

Also Read

Bryan Danielson had a contract offer from WWE but decided to join AEW instead. The two-time WrestleMania main eventer believes that Tony Khan's company is what "elite looks like" and that played a part in him deciding to join AEW.

"One of the things, I don't know how many of you are married or have kids, but when you're married and have kids, your life becomes a little bit tame. I love it but it's a little bit tame. I need one part of my life that's a little bit wild right? You see these guys doing these crazy things and I'm like, 'Oh my god, can I do that?' You know what, yes I can. I don't care. I'm going to go out there and show everybody here what elite really looks like. This is what elite really looks like. Punk had come in and said, 'I want to help the young guys.' No man, I'm going to kick their ***king asses," said Bryan Danielson.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan