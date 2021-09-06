"This is what elite really looks like" - Daniel Bryan reveals what convinced him to leave WWE and sign for AEW

Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan made his AEW debut at the end of the All Out pay-per-view, closing off one of the best pro wrestling shows we have seen all year.

In the post-All Out media scrum, he explained why he made the move to All Elite Wrestling. Daniel Bryan said that while there was no particular moment that convinced him to make the move, it was more that he wanted to prove that he was "elite":

"Honestly it was an internal battle the whole time. In my promo, what I said out there, none of that was a promo. I loved where I was working, I did and I loved the people but there was never a moment like, 'Now I know.'"

"One of the things, I don't know how many of you are married or have kids, but when you're married and have kids, your life becomes a little bit tame. I love it but it's a little bit tame. I need one part of my life that's a little bit wild right? You see these guys doing these crazy things and I'm like, 'Oh my god, can I do that?' You know what, yes I can. I don't care. I'm going to go out there and show everybody here what elite really looks like. This is what elite really looks like. Punk had come in and said, 'I want to help the young guys.' No man, I'm going to kick their ***king asses," said Daniel Bryan.

The main event of All Out saw Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage. Omega ended up retaining the title after pinning Cage following a One-Winged Angel from the top rope.

The rest of The Elite came out after the bell to continue the beatdown. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus came out to make the save but were quickly taken out. Omega then said there was no one who could stop him but the lights went out and Adam Cole came out to make his debut.

It looked like Cole would be up against his former friends but he then took out Jungle Boy with a superkick, aligning himself with The Elite once again. Just when fans thought the surprises were over, Daniel Bryan's music hit and he came down to the ring, joining Christian, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy in driving back The Elite.

Check out the full AEW All Out results, including Daniel Bryan's debut HERE.

