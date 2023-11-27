Bryan Danielson sends a message to Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson recently sent a message to his Blackpool Combat Club comrade Jon Moxley following his match this week for the Continental Classic Tournament.

Both Danielson and Moxley are participants in the tournament, but they were placed in different leagues. The American Dragon will be competing under the blue league in his first match next Saturday on Collision. On the other hand, Mox will be competing in his second match for the Gold League following his win against Mark Briscoe.

On Twitter, Bryan Danielson had a simple message for Jon Moxley, pushing him to go all out and win against his opponent this week, Jay Lethal. The match will be taking place this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson's first match from injury announced for Collision

As announced on Collision last night, Bryan Danielson will return from injury as he competes in his first match as part of the Blue League of the Continental Classic Tournament.

He has missed over a month after he suffered from an orbital bone injury. In a surprising turn of events, he was cleared for the tournament and will be one of the men going for the chance to become a triple-crown champion.

He will be taking on Eddie Kingston for his return match. The Mad King surprisingly lost last night to House of Black's Brody King. This adds to the pressure for his match against Danielson so as not to get left behind in the tournament standings.

It remains to be seen how good Danielson's condition will be heading into the match, as this will be his first taste of competition, and there have yet to be reports of how his recovery from the orbital bone injury has been going.

