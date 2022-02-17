"Maybe he can teach me something as well"- Bryan Danielson sends a stern message ahead of his match on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is one of the biggest stars in AEW. His next match in Tony Khan's promotion will come against Lee Moriarty and he has sent a stern message to his opponent.

The American Dragon has just come off of a well-received feud against Hangman Page. During AEW Rampage, Danielson was speaking about Jon Moxley teaming up with CM Punk when he was interrupted. Lee Moriarty, the protege of former WWE star Max Sydal, proceeded to challenge him to a match.

The stars will face off tonight on Dynamite, and Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to play some mindgames with the young star.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Teacher. Student. The former is always the latter. @TheLeeMoriarty has impressed me with his dedication to mastering wrestling fundamentals. But on tonight’s #AEWDynamite he will learn an equally important lesson on the nature of violence. Maybe he can teach me something as well. Teacher. Student. The former is always the latter. @TheLeeMoriarty has impressed me with his dedication to mastering wrestling fundamentals. But on tonight’s #AEWDynamite he will learn an equally important lesson on the nature of violence. Maybe he can teach me something as well.

Moriarty looked very confident during his confrontation against Danielson. The young "Tyga Style" wrestler has a bright future ahead of him and a major fan following. However, it's been little over two months since Bryan Danielson tore through the Dark Order. Hopefully Moriarty is prepared for what will likely be a grueling match.

Bryan Danielson has still received no response from Jon Moxley on joining forces

Lee Moriarty was one of the names Danielson dropped during his promo to persuade Moxley to join forces with him. According to the young star, this is why he confronted the former WWE Superstar. However, the real issue at hand is Moxley's silence on Danielson's offer.

Moxley instead teamed up with CM Punk against FTR. There has been no word from the Purveyor of Violence on when he'll answer Danielson. The American Dragon has been shown as a patient man, but that could change with Moxley.

An alliance between the two former WWE stars could result in the two changing the face of AEW. Moxley's real-life wife, Renee Paquette, has even come out to say that she hopes the duo will team up. Fans will unfortunately have to unfortunately wait until Moxley decides to answer.

