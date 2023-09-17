Bryan Danielson set to face promising AEW star in Texas Death Match next week on Collision

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has another major match to look forward to before his inter-promotional match against the NJPW star, Zack Sabre Jr., at the WrestleDream on October 1.

Bryan Danielson made his return when Tony Khan and AEW needed him the most after CM Punk's firing from the promotion was announced on Collision a few weeks ago. Ever since then, The American Dragon seems to be the face of the Saturday Night show after The Second City Saint's departure.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Danielson competed in a tag team match alongside Claudio Castagnoli to take on the team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Bryan and Starks have been feuding since their brutal strap match at the All Out PPV.

The Absolute managed to exact revenge on Danielson by scoring a pinfall against him to win the tag team match. However, it seems the victory in the tag match was not enough for Starks, as he challenged The American Dragon to a Texas Death match next week on Collision.

Ricky also complained about not having any match for the upcoming WrestleDream PPV.

It would be interesting to see whether both Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks could conclude their feud in a brutal encounter next week.

