Bryan Danielson shamed ex-WWE champion into discarding a risky move; says the latter (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the most supportive veterans in the business. However, an ex-champion recently explained how Danielson unintentionally forced him to give up a particular wrestling move.

Ad

The former champion in question is EC3, who had won the 24/7 Title in WWE four times. During a particular match that involved teaming up with Bryan Danielson (then known as Daniel Bryan), he had proposed pulling off a suicide dive together. While all went according to plan, EC3 later saw the footage and made the decision to stop doing the move.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 laid out the full story. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I am working with Daniel Bryan, we are both on the same team in the cr*p era of NXT. And like 'I do a suicide dive, so do you, let's do stereo ones.' He is like, 'Yeah, whatever, I don't care.' So, here we go, we do the suicide dives, boom, I am like 'Hell yeah, doing suicide dives with Daniel Bryan, this is great.' Watched the match back, we both do the movement and the motion, but like his, I am like 'Huh, why does his look better?' I don't know, was it the way he commits? Was it the way he accelerates? Like we are doing the same thing but his is better so I am like 'Well, I am not gonna that again.'" [2:50 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Bryan Danielson has wrestled for too long, according to a WWE legend

While Bryan Danielson appears in the ring much less now, WWE legend JBL thinks that the AEW star has already been a participant in the physical aspect of the business for too long.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL shared his admiration for Bryan Danielson and stated:

Ad

"I think there's not a right answer and there's not a wrong answer, and Daniel has given his heart and soul to wrestling. And he's wrestled probably a lot longer than he should've, probably a lot longer than any normal doctor would've told him to do. He's a tough dude. And a smart dude. (...) Man, I love Daniel Bryan. I think he's just a wonderful human being. I think he's wonderful for the business." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bryan Danielson down the line in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More