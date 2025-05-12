Bryan Danielson shamed ex-WWE champion into discarding a risky move; says the latter (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the most supportive veterans in the business. However, an ex-champion recently explained how Danielson unintentionally forced him to give up a particular wrestling move.
The former champion in question is EC3, who had won the 24/7 Title in WWE four times. During a particular match that involved teaming up with Bryan Danielson (then known as Daniel Bryan), he had proposed pulling off a suicide dive together. While all went according to plan, EC3 later saw the footage and made the decision to stop doing the move.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 laid out the full story. He said:
"I am working with Daniel Bryan, we are both on the same team in the cr*p era of NXT. And like 'I do a suicide dive, so do you, let's do stereo ones.' He is like, 'Yeah, whatever, I don't care.' So, here we go, we do the suicide dives, boom, I am like 'Hell yeah, doing suicide dives with Daniel Bryan, this is great.' Watched the match back, we both do the movement and the motion, but like his, I am like 'Huh, why does his look better?' I don't know, was it the way he commits? Was it the way he accelerates? Like we are doing the same thing but his is better so I am like 'Well, I am not gonna that again.'" [2:50 onwards]
Bryan Danielson has wrestled for too long, according to a WWE legend
While Bryan Danielson appears in the ring much less now, WWE legend JBL thinks that the AEW star has already been a participant in the physical aspect of the business for too long.
Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL shared his admiration for Bryan Danielson and stated:
"I think there's not a right answer and there's not a wrong answer, and Daniel has given his heart and soul to wrestling. And he's wrestled probably a lot longer than he should've, probably a lot longer than any normal doctor would've told him to do. He's a tough dude. And a smart dude. (...) Man, I love Daniel Bryan. I think he's just a wonderful human being. I think he's wonderful for the business." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bryan Danielson down the line in AEW.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video