Bryan Danielson explains why AEW in-ring debut is the "biggest match" of his career

AEW star Bryan Danielson sat down with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin' and spoke about why his match against Kenny Omega will be a huge coup for AEW.

Danielson made a stunning debut for AEW at All Out, elating all the wrestling fans. The former WWE champion confronted the AEW champion and The Elite faction. After weeks of confrontation and verbal spats, Danielson will face Omega in a non-title match at Dynamite: Grand Slam this Wednesday.

Speaking to Brandon Walker, Danielson described his upcoming match against Omega as the biggest of his career. The American Dragon pointed out how the contest can make a bigger impact on the wrestling industry as fans have been raving about a match between these two megastars for a long time.

To me, this is the biggest match in my career, and the reason is, a lot of people would consider WrestleMania 30 as my biggest moment were I main evented. But the reality is if I went out there, and I didn't perform well on that day, the moment wouldn't be remembered. But the ratings weren't gonna change the next day. It wasn't gonna change WWE’s business or anything like that," said Bryan Danielson

Kenny and I go out there and put on a match that people are raving about; not only us but everybody on the show. It's the responsibility of everyone on that show because that show is stacked. They're gonna be a lot of people tuning in for the first time because it feels so big. So there is this responsibility to really go out there and deliver and show people like “Hey, you should be watching this on a weekly basis.” That makes this feel bigger, and the implication of doing well versus doing poorly are greater," said Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson thanks WWE in an emotional letter

As the entire AEW roster gets ready for Dynamite: Grand Slam, Danielson posted an emotional letter to WWE.

The former WWE Superstar thanked the WWE Universe for the love and affection. He also thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for the life lessons he learned from him.

Also Read

Now that Danielson has shared his gratitude towards WWE, fans expect him to start his new career on a high. Defeating Omega, even in a non-title match, won't be easy as The Elite leader has been at the top of his game for over a whole year. Wrestling fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between the two stars.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh