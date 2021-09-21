"I wish more people could see you how I see you''- Bryan Danielson's message for top WWE name

Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan had some interesting words to say about Vince McMahon. Danielson said he wished more people could see McMahon the way he did.

Reports indicate that despite Danielson moving to AEW, he still has a good reputation in WWE and the doors will always be open for him in the company. The former World Champion has also stated multiple times that he had a very good equation with Vince McMahon and was never unhappy working in WWE.

Alex McCarthy tweeted what Daniel Bryan had to say in response to being asked about what he thinks of Vince McMahon:

"I wish more people could see you how I see you."

The former WWE Champion also had some heartwarming words for WWE fans who did not watch AEW:

"I hope you will continue to follow me in AEW, but I completely understand if you don’t. You’ve given me more than enough - more than I could ever repay. Thank you for all of it."

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Bryan Danielson on Vince McMahon: "I wish more people could see you how I see you." Bryan Danielson on Vince McMahon: "I wish more people could see you how I see you."

Why Bryan Danielson decided to join AEW

The initial reports suggested that Bryan Danielson chose AEW over WWE as they were willing to let him work with NJPW. However, it now appears that even WWE tried to work on a deal that would have permitted him to work in Japan.

Danielson revealed that he eventually chose AEW over WWE as he wanted to do what was best for the wrestling industry as a whole. He also said that AEW offered him a lighter schedule, which was a big factor in his decision:

''Like my time of being a full-time wrestler are numbered and I'm more going to be like a full-time dad, part-time wrestler. Wrestling is my side-job. Daddying is my most important job," said Bryan.

Also Read

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson



I am Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.I am #AllElite … now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in https://t.co/0NRDXcDugr

﻿Most superstars who switch from WWE to AEW have negative stories to tell about Vince McMahon, but it looks like Danielson is keeping doors open by praising the WWE Chairman.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam