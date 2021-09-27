"That got a huge chorus of boos" – AEW star Bryan Danielson on the surprising reason fans booed him

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently recalled getting a chorus of boos from fans for saying that he loved where he worked before, which is WWE.

Since making his AEW debut, Danielson has only had good things to say about his tenure under Vince McMahon's promotion. This came as a surprise to many fans, as performers tend to vent their frustrations about working in WWE once they depart the company.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina

link.chtbl.com/si-media-a Hey, wrestling fans. Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson will be on this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST out later this week. Subscribe to get the podcast when it's live. Hey, wrestling fans. Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson will be on this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST out later this week. Subscribe to get the podcast when it's live.

link.chtbl.com/si-media-a

Appearing on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Danielson stated that getting booed simply for praising the company he worked for before highlights the negative effects of social media. The AEW star explained that some people today follow a culture of supporting one side and attacking the other.

Bryan Danielson added that although most people are rational thinkers, only those who blatantly take sides are heard and get fans talking on social media.

"After I got a little promo and I said, ‘I love where I worked before,’ that got a huge chorus of boos. But it’s true. I think that also speaks to it’s not just a wrestling culture thing. I think there’s also a tribalism in our country right now. The narrative of being on one side or the other, and I think most people are actually very rational and will enjoy both sides, but I think the harder edges, and those are the people who tend to speak out more. If you like both, you’re not going to go on social media and say anything controversial that’s going to get a lot of responses. If you say, ‘Oh AEW was great last night, but I really enjoyed this about WWE as well.’ Nobody’s gonna say anything. You just do one or the other. I think that’s one of the negatives of social media is it tends to emphasize the harshness in either direction." said Bryan Danielson (H/T - 411 Mania)

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently sent a heartfelt message for WWE

Ahead of his dream match at last week's Grand Slam against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Danielson had sent a heartfelt message for WWE.

The American Dragon had nothing but praise for his colleagues in WWE, the production and creative team.

Danielson also indirectly mentioned Vince McMahon in his open letter, thanking the WWE chief for teaching him invaluable life lessons and giving him the best "hug" of his life. In closing, Bryan Danielson thanked WWE fans for their continuous support and adoration over the years.

Also Read

Do you agree with Bryan Danielson's take on social media's negative effects? Sound off in the comments section below.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Abhinav Singh