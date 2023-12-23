Bryan Danielson threatens to fine major star

Bryan Danielson recently threatened to fine an AEW star ahead of his match on Rampage tonight. He did so by stating a hilarious reason. The person in question would be Rocky Romero.

After it was revealed that the American Dragon is on the disciplinary committee in AEW, all sorts of comments came from the fans. He embraced this and even started making jokes about his position.

On his Twitter account, Bryan Danielson promoted tonight's episode of Rampage and the various matches that will be taking place. One included Rocky Romero challenging his friend Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

He then joked about fining Romero as he also had an eyepatch on that was solely for looks and not for having an orbital bone injury as he did.

"Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone!" Danielson tweeted.

All jokes aside, tonight looks to be an interesting edition of Rampage, as fans will see luchador action, title defenses, in-ring returns, and possible confrontations.

