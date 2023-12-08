Big update on major backstage rumor about Bryan Danielson - Reports

Bryan Danielson's role behind the scenes in AEW has once again stirred up a conversation in the wrestling world, with recent reports suggesting that the American Dragon has been responsible for issuing fines to stars who veer outside the promotion's social media guidelines. However, this case might not be as cut and dry as it first seems.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that Danielson, who is part of AEW's disciplinary committee, has issued fines to some stars because of their conduct on social media:

“I think they [will stop complaining] because Bryan Danielson will now be fining them based on social media conduct. . . I know about at least one or two people who have been fined by him.” [H/T: Ringside News]

This has since been countered by Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, who stated that they have yet to have heard of anyone being fined by Danielson and that this story has been "overblown".

Meltzer added that although Danielson may be on the disciplinary committee, he is not the one responsible for issuing fines or carrying out punishments.

Bryan Danielson injured again?

Aside from his backstage duties, Bryan Danielson continues to be one of the greatest in-ring workers of this generation. His 2023 has been marred by injuries, and so soon after returning to the ring, it looked as though he was set for another spell on the sidelines.

During the recent AEW Collision tapings which took place on December 5th, the American Dragon seemingly reinjured his orbital bone during his bout with Andrade El Idolo. Naturally, this sent fans around the world into a whirlwind with many pouring in messages of support for the former world champ.

Thankfully, this looks to be a work. Fightful Select reported that this was all part of an angle and that Danielson will not need to take more time away from the promotion.

